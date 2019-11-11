Cumbria

Driver killed in A66 Stainmore crash with lorry

  • 11 November 2019

A man has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in Cumbria.

The collision happened at Stainmore, near the Stainmore Cafe on the A66, at about 05:30 GMT and the driver of a Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old driver of the HGV, who was not injured, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites