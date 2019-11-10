Image caption A cordon is in place at Victoria Viaduct in Carlisle

Work to demolish a crumbling hotel in the centre of Carlisle is due to begin.

Part of the city centre has been closed off for months over fears the former Grade II-listed Central Plaza hotel could collapse.

Efforts have been made to reinforce the building after it emerged much of its internal structure had fallen away.

City Council bosses have now agreed a £1.35m plan to demolish the building over the next four months, which is due to begin on Monday.

The hotel, which closed in 2004, is being held by the Crown Estate, although the council is still responsible for it.

Image copyright Carlisle City Council Image caption Almost all of the building's internal structure has fallen away

A council spokesman said: "Following the inspection of the Plaza by a specialist demolition expert, it has been confirmed that demolition work will start on 11 November.

"There are many significant structural issues that will worsen at an accelerated rate over the winter months. The engineer recommended that we should begin planning for complete demolition.

"The work is likely to take between three and four months, but will be completed as quickly and safely as possible. Contractors will continue to work over the Christmas period.

"The total cost of the demolition works is £1.35m, which includes the enabling works detailed above and professional fees. Local contractors and engineers will undertake the work.

"In the interest of public safety, road closures continue to be in place."