Image copyright Court reporter Image caption Rachel Doran's deceit only came to light when some of the stag party went to catch their flights

A bride-to-be frittered away her fiancé's stag party kitty, leaving him and his friends stranded at a UK airport, a court has heard.

Rachel Doran, 32, from Cumbria, was trusted with £11,160 collected by ex Chris Mahone and more than 30 of his friends for a bachelor bash in Ibiza.

But she spent the cash and forged travel documents which were spotted by officials at Leeds Bradford Airport.

She was given a suspended prison term after admitting theft and forgery.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Doran, of Lamb Lane, Egremont, was tasked with booking flights and a hotel for the group in September 2017.

But she spent the money on herself and made efforts to recoup the funds through gambling and loans.

'I loved her'

The court was told how one of Mr Mahone's friends arrived at the airport and found his documents had not been recognised. Nor was there a hotel booking.

Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said: "It was then that it dawned on Mr Mahone what was going on."

In a statement, Mr Mahone said: "I loved her and put all my trust in her.

"My friends are gutted about what Rachel has done. They don't want the money back. The just want justice done.

"My mates could have easily turned on me but they didn't. Rachel took their hard earned money, too.

"I do not want to see Rachel again. I just want her to know what devastation she left behind, not only for me but for my family and friends.

"She let me down at a time when we were supposed to be happy and looking forward to living together as man and wife."

'Callous'

Doran admitted theft and forgery of a flight booking document between the couple's engagement on 13 September, 2015, and 7 September, 2017, at Cleator Moor, where the couple had lived.

They were due to have married in December 2017, but split after her crimes came to light.

Kim Whittlestone, defending, said Doran had no previous convictions and "accepts full responsibility" for her offending.

Judge Nicholas Barker suspended a 15-month jail term for two years, and ordered Doran to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.

She was also ordered to pay £3,600 in compensation.

Judge Barker added: "On the face of it you have acted in a deceitful and callous way.

"You must have known that this theft would be found out."