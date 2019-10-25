Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in King Street, Wigton, in July

A man who stabbed three people during a daytime knife attack in a Cumbrian market town, has been told to expect a "long custodial sentence".

Richard Moulton's attack in Wigton left two men with serious injuries and a woman with hand wounds.

An area around King Street was sealed off for a time after the incident on 31 July, Carlisle Crown Court was told.

Moulton, 50, of Station Road, Wigton, admitted attempted murder, wounding, grievous bodily harm and assault.

'No recollection'

The court heard one man was stabbed in the chest, the other in the stomach, while the woman suffered slash wounds to her hands.

Judge James Adkin adjourned the case for the preparation of a probation service pre-sentence report which, he directed, should assess the possible risk posed by Moulton of causing serious harm to the public in future.

Judith McCullough, defending, told the court: "The defendant has little or no recollection of what occurred on that day."

Moulton was remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing due on 29 November.