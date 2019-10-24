Image copyright Google Image caption David O'Fee was admitted to the West Cumberland Hospital in November 2018

A violent patient who threatened a doctor and a nurse as hospital staff were treating a man for a heart attack just feet away, has been jailed.

David O'Fee, 24, was admitted to Whitehaven's West Cumberland Hospital on 25 November after earlier being arrested outside a nightclub.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he accused hospital staff of stealing from him.

He had denied assaulting emergency staff and affray, but was convicted and jailed for 14 months.

The court heard how O'Fee, of College Street, Cleator Moor, had been admitted to the hospital amid concerns for his welfare.

After initially accusing hospital staff of stealing his belongings, he threatened to punch a male doctor "like Mike Tyson".

He also made threats towards a ward sister and a number of hospital porters who had responded to the incident, the court was told.

No-one was seriously hurt.

Judge Nicholas Barker told O'Fee his actions warranted a custodial sentence.