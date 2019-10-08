Image copyright family handout Image caption Katrina Fletcher's family described her as a "loving sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many"

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found with serious head injuries at her home in Cumbria.

Katrina Fletcher, 64, known as Trina, of St Kentigern Close in Keswick, was found by emergency services on 11 September and died two weeks later.

Patrick Webster was originally charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, but has now been charged with murder.

The 62-year-old, from St Kentigern Close, will appear before magistrates on Friday.