Murder charge after Keswick head injury woman dies
- 8 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found with serious head injuries at her home in Cumbria.
Katrina Fletcher, 64, known as Trina, of St Kentigern Close in Keswick, was found by emergency services on 11 September and died two weeks later.
Patrick Webster was originally charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, but has now been charged with murder.
The 62-year-old, from St Kentigern Close, will appear before magistrates on Friday.