Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside the Throstles Nest pub

A man who stabbed another man in the face in a street attack was then involved in an hour-long stand-off with police, a court has heard.

Scott Topping is accused of the attempted murder of Robert Pattinson in King Street, Wigton, Cumbria, in April.

The 39-year-old, of Mulligans Court, Wigton, denies the charge, but admits wounding with intent.

Carlisle Crown Court was told that when police tried to arrest him he repeatedly swore and shouted abuse.

Jurors were shown police bodycam footage making comments as officers, two carrying firearms, tried to negotiate.

At one point he shouted "You will have to shoot me or I will start stabbing people," adding "I will do what I want."

'Simmering argument'

He also shouted: "Has he died? I hope he's died because if he hasn't died...unlucky."

The jury had earlier heard that Mr Pattinson was attacked outside the Throstles Nest pub after a "simmering argument" had developed between the two men.

He was left with a knife embedded in his face and skull, just below his left eye, which was later removed with "extreme difficulty" during emergency surgery.

The jury was also told that Mr Topping remained silent when questioned by police during three separate interviews.

He also elected not to give evidence at the trial.

Judge James Adkin, said of him: "He says he didn't intend to kill, which is what the prosecution must prove."

The trial continues.