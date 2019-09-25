Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the Pirelli compound in Carlisle on 19 April

A man who repeatedly stabbed a driver at Carlisle's Pirelli tyre compound will be detained in a secure hospital.

Michael Kadlcik, 43, suffered multiple wounds when Martin Bozhkov launched the unprovoked attack on 19 April.

Carlisle Crown Court heard 20-year-old Bozhkov was "mentally unwell" at the time, and unfit to enter a plea or stand trial.

Judge James Adkin said he would be subject to a hospital order pending medical reports.

The court heard Mr Kadlcik, a Czech national, was waiting for his trailer to be loaded when total stranger Bozhkov knocked on the door of his cab in the early hours.

As Mr Kadlcik left his vehicle, knife-wielding Bozhkov attacked him without warning.

Barricaded in office

Warehouse workers watched as Bozhkov made repetitive stabbing motions towards Mr Kadlcik during a chase through the depot, the court heard.

Mr Kadlcik managed to barricade himself into an office after sustaining stab wounds to his head, upper body and leg.

In a police interview the victim said he "literally thought he was going to die".

Bozhkov was restrained and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The jury heard Bulgarian national Bozhkov was "mentally unwell" at the time of the attack, which remained the case and meant he was unfit to enter a plea and stand trial.

Jurors were asked to decide, after hearing evidence, whether they were satisfied Bozhkov had done the act charged against him.

They took less than 15 minutes to conclude that he had. Bozhkov, of Warwick Road, Carlisle, was remanded in custody.