Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A683 at Middleton near Sedbergh in Cumbria

An off-duty police officer has been killed in a crash on a rural road.

PC Oli Evans' motorbike was involved in a crash with a Peugeot van near Sedbergh in Cumbria on Monday at about 16:40 BST.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on the A683 at Middleton. The man driving the van was not hurt.

Chief Constable Michelle Skeer said PC Evans, who was based in Kendal, was a "dedicated, professional officer who was well-liked by his colleagues".

"Any death within the police family hits us all hard but will have particular impact on those who knew and worked closely alongside Oli," she said.