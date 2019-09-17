Image caption Hugh Fury admitted handling stolen goods and dangerous driving at Carlisle Crown Court

A man who led police on a chase while towing a stolen caravan has been jailed for 11 months.

Hugh Fury, 24, failed to stop when police in South Cumbria tried to pull him over on the A590 in March 2017.

The chase near Kendal only ended when ex-boxer Fury "careered" through a gate into a field, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Judge David Potter banned Fury, of Main Street, Lancaster, from driving for a year after his release.

The court heard he was driving towards Kendal in a Mitsubishi Challenger, while towing a £16,000 caravan. Both items had been stolen in Barrow, earlier that day.

While trying to escape from officers Fury drove at up to 60mph and caused more than £3,000 worth of damage to the caravan and a gate.

'Wake-up call'

The defendant initially denied knowing knowing the caravan had been stolen but pleaded guilty at the hearing to handling stolen goods and dangerous driving.

Colette Renton, defending Fury, told the court that awaiting charge had been "a wake-up call".

"His words were 'prison is for mugs only; only a fool would put themselves at risk of going back there'. He has learned from his mistakes," she said.

The court heard the former boxer's professional career ended when he was diagnosed with diabetes.