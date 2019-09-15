Image copyright KMRT Image caption Rescuers said the dog was cold, wet and tired

Mountain rescuers were called to the Lake District fells after a dog-tired terrier refused to walk any further with its owner.

The walker was on a stretch of the Cumbria Way from Keswick to Caldbeck with his nine year old dog on Thursday when the animal refused to go on.

The un-named man tried to carry the dog, but he too became too tired.

Volunteers from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team responded to a call for help and escorted them to safety.

The man and dog had taken refuge in a wooden shelter called Lingy Hut, which is used by walkers in bad weather.

Image copyright KMRT Image caption Volunteers escorted the pair to safety

Image copyright KMRT Image caption Lingy Hut is used by walkers in bad weather

A team spokesman said: "It had been a long wet day for them and the dog just refused to carry on.

"They had just gone past Lingy Hut en route towards High Pike in the Caldbeck Fells.

"The man attempted to carry to dog, but it was too tiring and they were both getting cold so he returned to Lingy Hut after calling 999 and asking for mountain rescue help.

"A small team climbed up to the hut where they found the man and his dog.

"With visions of Great Danes and Rottweilers and the possibility of having to call more team members to stretcher the dog off, the team were pleased to find a small and easily portable, cold, shivering terrier.

"The pair were escorted down to where one of the team was able to drive them to their accommodation in Caldbeck."