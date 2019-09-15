Image copyright Phil Mawson

Plans have been unveiled for a £15m revamp of Carlisle railway station.

It is part of the £350m Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, involving five cross-border councils, together with the Scottish and UK governments.

The scheme would see improvements to the fabric of the Grade II listed station, with improved parking and additional shops and cafes.

A three-week consultation process on the project will take place from 18 September until 9 October.

Stewart Young, leader of Cumbria County Council said: "Our plans to improve Carlisle Railway Station are in the early stages of development and we want to gather people's views and ideas to help us shape plans as they progress.

"The government has allocated £15m through the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal as the first phase of the project, subject to a business case being approved to secure this investment."

'Exciting time'

John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council, added: "This will provide transformational change for the city.

"This is an exciting time for the city, and we encourage everyone with an interest in the station to take part in the consultation."

The project is being developed jointly by Cumbria County Council and Carlisle City Council working with Network Rail.

The Borderlands project is covered by Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Cumbria and Carlisle City councils.

The site, which opened as Carlisle Citadel Station in 1847, provides services on the West Coast Mainline and also connects the city to the Cumbrian Coast, Tyne Valley, Settle to Carlisle and Glasgow and South Western lines.