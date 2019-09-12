Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption Kendal's Victoria Bridge was badly damaged in Storm Desmond

A bridge repeatedly closed due to damage caused by flash flooding may not be fully repaired until next summer.

Kendal's Victoria Bridge was found to be at risk of collapse in July.

Contractors worked to stabilise its foundations but the discovery of further damage meant it was shut again in August.

Cumbria County Council said the "environmental window" for workers to access the river to fix the bridge has been "lost" because of heavy rain.

The structure - also known as the "Batman Bridge" due to its decorative detail - was first damaged during Storm Desmond in December 2015.

Image caption It is known locally as the "Batman Bridge" due to its decorative detail

Kenneth Little, head of highways and transport at the council, said heavy rain in August caused a coffer-dam, built to protect repair work, channelled water along a section of the bridge that had not previously been damaged.

"It put twice the volume down there at twice the velocity," he said, adding: "That again caused some under-scarring at the footings".

Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption Supporting material was placed around Kendal's Victoria Bridge by a team of divers in July

He told councillors that workers were currently making the bridge "winter safe" in a bid to keep it open in the coming months, the Local Democracy Reporting service said.

The Grade II-listed structure carries the A6 through the town's one-way system.