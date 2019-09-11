Image caption Carlise's Raffles Estate (pictured in 2009) was originally built in the 1920s and 30s

A £15m loan taken out by a council to regenerate a housing estate 24-years-ago is still owed and is likely to cost more than £50m in total to repay.

Under Labour control, Carlisle City Council took out the interest-only loan, which is due to be fully repaid next year, to revamp Raffles Estate.

The Tory-run authority said the interest on the loan, which would need to be refinanced, totals £32.5m.

Labour said it had been "a good deal" at the time.

'Toxic debt'

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, deputy leader Gareth Ellis said the loan could not be paid off next year, would have to be refinanced and was likely to cost more than £50m in total.

"It is scandalous - we are a small district council with a revenue budget of around £11m a year," he said.

He added: "It might not be paid off until the 2040s and ultimately it's been wasted. It's a toxic legacy of debt."

Image copyright Google Image caption It is expected the council will have to refinance to pay off the loan

Raffles Estate was built in the 1920s and 30s but over time many properties were left empty.

The loan was taken out in 1995 to spend on new carpets and boilers in hundreds of homes in a bid to attract new tenants.

However, Mr Ellis said the regeneration failed to do this and the buildings were later knocked down and rebuilt.

Labour spokesman Les Tinkner said the loan had all-party support at the time.

He added: "[It] was taken out at a rate of 8.75% which was a good deal at the time.

"It's disingenuous for anyone to suggest that what has happened could have been predicted with interest rates - they'd be millionaires if they had."