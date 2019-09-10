Man 'struck up to 20 times' with metal bar

Image caption Carlisle Crown Court heard the attack on Mr Wilkinson was "vicious"

A man suffered facial injuries and memory loss after being struck up to 20 times with a metal bar, a court has heard.

Richard Wilkinson initially attacked two men following a row in Kendal on 30 March, Carlisle Crown Court was told.

However, the 33-year-old was disarmed and then himself attacked with the bar.

Luke Canning, 22, of Bridge Street, Burneside, and Jordan Jenkinson, 26, of Lound Road, Kendal, deny attempted murder.

Mr Canning admits causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The jury heard the three men, who knew each other, were involved in a row outside a town bar at about 01:30 GMT with Mr Wilkinson then returning with a metal dumbbell bar.

After headbutting Mr Canning he ran down an alley but was chased by the two men, the court was told.

'Full-powered strike'

Mr Wilkinson lost several teeth and spent a week in hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He has no memory of the attack which happened in the Waterside area, the court heard.

Jurors were read a statement by witness Matthew Fleming, who described seeing a man "covered in blood".

Watched the incident from his nearby flat, he saw him being struck "between 10 and 20 times".

He later learned the injured man was Mr Wilkinson, who is his step-brother.

Mr Fleming told police the attacker "was using the full force of his body to hit the male on the ground with the metal bar. I just went into shock mode".

Another resident, Christopher Cook, was woken by the commotion and said a man in black clothing attacked Mr Wilkinson.

"He had swung the object with such force that it looked as if he didn't care if he took the male on the ground's head off. It was a full-powered downward strike with one hand," Mr Cook said.

The trial continues.