Image copyright St Mary's Hospice Image caption The hospice has been rated as good by the Care Quality Commission

A hospice will shut its doors to new patients because it cannot recruit enough specialist doctors.

St Mary's Hospice in Ulverston said the three-month "temporary suspension" would begin in mid-October.

Chief executive Val Stangoe said the situation was "the most challenging" the hospice had experienced in its 30-year history.

Any patients still being treated when the suspension starts will be moved to alternative care facilities.

The hospice, which has been rated as good by the Care Quality Commission, deals with more than 1,300 referrals a year, of which about 200 use inpatient beds.

'Leave no stone unturned'

Ms Stangoe said the hospice had been trying to recruit a senior doctor in palliative care since May to cover a temporary vacancy.

She added: "Despite repeated attempts over a number of months we have as yet been unable to fill specialist doctor vacancies or find sufficient cover.

"We will use the next three months to redouble our efforts and leave no stone unturned.

"In the meantime, every other element of the hospice operation will continue to run as normal.

"But we must not be blind to the fact this has been a challenge for some time, and is likely to continue to be so."

Other services at the hospice, including bereavement counselling, will continue to operate as usual.