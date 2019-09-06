Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Greenwood's family said his death had "left a hole that will never be filled"

A jury has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a driver accused of trying to "frustrate" a police probe after fleeing from a fatal crash.

James Greenwood, 61, from Shropshire, was hit by Matthew Leggett's BMW on the A66 in Cumbria, on 7 April 2018.

Leggett, 24, from Cockermouth, said he did not realise he had hit a person, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He denied perverting the course of justice. Leggett was granted bail and will face a retrial on 30 September.

Jurors heard Leggett previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving with a smashed windscreen, failing to report an accident and failing to stop.

Image caption Matthew Leggett denies perverting the course of justice

Mr Greenwood, from Market Drayton, was crossing an unlit stretch of road to a campsite, with friends, when he was struck by the BMW 1 series, the jury had heard.

Leggett continued driving for 12 miles after the collision.

The prosecution alleges Leggett abandoned his car next to woodland and deliberately disposed of his mobile phone after calling a friend after the collision.

Leggett had told the court he heard a "big bang" when he was driving but panicked and kept driving.

