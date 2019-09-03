Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Greenwood's family said his death had "left a hole that will never be filled"

A driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash "panicked and kept driving", a court heard.

James Greenwood, 61, from Shropshire, was hit by Matthew Leggett's BMW on the A66 in Cumbria, on 7 April 2018.

Leggett, 24, from Cockermouth, told police he did not know he had hit a person and continued driving for 12 miles, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He denies perverting the course of justice but has admitted motoring offences relating to the collision.

Mr Greenwood, from Market Drayton, was crossing an unlit stretch of road to a campsite, with friends, when he was struck by the BMW 1 series, the jury heard.

The prosecution alleges Leggett, of Sonnets Way, abandoned his car next to secluded woodland and deliberately disposed of his mobile phone after calling his friend immediately after the collision.

During a police interview, he said he recalled seeing people standing "in the road" moments before, the court was told.

Image caption Matthew Leggett denies perverting the course of justice

"I've looked at them, I've noticed they we there and then someone must have stepped out," he told officers.

"It all just happened so fast. I just remember seeing the people, then all of a sudden just a big bang.

"I've panicked and I've kept driving.

"I was panicking. I was in shock. I was upset. I didn't know at the time that it was a person I'd hit."

He was collected by a friend and travelled to Cockermouth, where early the next morning he said he was planning to report what had happened to police, just before he was arrested.

Jurors heard Leggett previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving with a smashed windscreen, failing to report an accident and failing to stop afterwards.

The trial continues.

