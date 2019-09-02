Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Greenwood's family said his death had "left a hole that will never be filled"

A pedestrian was "left to die" after being hit by a driver who fled the scene and later dumped his car in secluded woodland, a court has heard.

James Greenwood, 61, from Shropshire, was hit by Matthew Leggett's BMW on the A66 in Cumbria, early on 7 April 2018.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Mr Leggett, 24, tried to "avoid police detection" after the crash at Braithwaite.

He denies perverting the course of justice but faces no charges relating to the collision with Mr Greenwood.

The court heard Mr Greenwood, from Market Drayton, was crossing the road in darkness while heading back to a campsite with friends when he was struck by the BMW 1 series.

Image caption Matthew Leggett denies perverting the course of justice

Prosecutor Barbara Webster said: "Matthew Leggett did not stop to find out how Mr Greenwood was.

"He didn't help him or even leave his details with other people at the scene. Mr Greenwood was left to die at the scene."

It is alleged Mr Leggett drove 12 miles from the crash scene in the car, which had a "shattered windscreen", and abandoned the vehicle at secluded Setmurthy Woods near Cockermouth with the lights and radio still on and the keys inside.

Miss Webster said he discarded his mobile phone, which was never recovered, after using it to contact his best friend to take him to an address in Cockermouth.

"The prosecution's case is that this was all to avoid detection by the police," she added.

Mr Leggett, of Sonnets Way, Cockermouth, denies one charge of intending to pervert the course of justice.

The trial continues.