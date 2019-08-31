Image caption Barrow Borough Council said it drafted in a plumbing firm to carry out repairs

"Critical" concerns were raised about the legionella risk at council-owned shops in south Cumbria.

Risk assessments were carried out at 19 premises leased from Barrow Borough Council at Newbarns, Ormsgill, Walney and Dalton.

The bacteria, which can be found in water systems and inhaled in droplets, can be fatal.

Repairs have been carried out at the affected properties, none of which have been identified by the authority.

Experts from a water treatment firm found no premises had the "highest" level of concern for legionella, according to a report prepared for the council.

However, "critical" and "essential" issues were discovered that needed addressing promptly to guard against the bug taking root and to comply with safe practice.

Council chiefs have written to shop owners to remind them of their water management responsibilities when occupying council-let units, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

They could also be subject to spot checks.

'Shocking' findings

Among the areas of concern were hoses which were "non-compliant," a damaged water storage tank and a series of plumbing issues.

Seven people died and a further 180 were infected with Legionnaires' disease in Barrow in 2002 due to a faulty air conditioning system at the council-run Forum 28 arts centre.

The authority was later cleared of corporate manslaughter, but fined £125,000 for breaching health and safety laws.

Councillor Hazel Edwards, leader of the opposition Conservatives, called the latest findings "shocking".

"This issue is a great priority for the council in light of what happened 17 years ago," she said.

The report will be discussed by a council committee on 9 September.

The Labour-run authority has been approached for comment.

