Image caption Residents complained some bins had not been emptied for weeks

The end of a much-criticised suspension of rubbish collections has been announced.

Allerdale Borough Council in Cumbria suspended some recycling and garden waste collections after problems with new contractors who started in April.

Residents said the new lorries could not hold as much rubbish.

The local authority, which paused some recycling services so household waste collection could be prioritised, said services would resume on 9 September.

They have been suspended since 8 July, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

An interim arrangement with contractors FCC Environment would ensure "extra resources" are put into delivering the services, the council said.

"The council and FCC would like to thank residents for their cooperation and patience throughout this period and apologise for any inconvenience caused," a spokesman said.

Image caption The council suspended garden waste and glass, cans and plastic recycling services to allow contractors to catch up

Problems with the eight-year, £25m contract arose with the introduction of new bin collection rounds and new lorries.

Bin crews were not able to get to some properties on the scheduled day.

Some residents complained they had not had recycling collected for several weeks.

The council said it was working on a long-term solution.