Image caption For the the DIY guitar enthusiast the exhibition has accessories and replacement parts

Enthusiasts from across the country have flocked to one of the north of England's largest guitar exhibitions.

Hundreds of new, vintage and rare instruments have been on display at the Cumbria Guitar Show in Penrith.

Collector Barry Gaskell from Merseyside displayed a Hofner Club 40 he believes briefly belonged to John Lennon while he was in Hamburg in 1959.

"Someone gave him this - he then sold it and that funded his trip back home to Liverpool," he said.

The other band members had all been deported "except Lennon, who stayed on for three weeks because he had no money", he said.

Among more than 40 exhibitors and guitar makers at the show was Roger Bucknell from world-famous Fylde Guitars.

He has made instruments for stars including Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Pete Townshend, Bob Dylan and Sting.

Image caption German guitar manufacturer Ulrich Teuffel only made 500 of his limited edition Birdfish

Image caption Enthusiasm extends beyond the actual instruments

Image caption The show has been running for more than 20 years

