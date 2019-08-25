Image copyright PA Media Image caption Copeland Council said, without charities, more people would be on the streets

A rural council reporting a spike in homelessness says it is relying on help from charities and community bodies.

The number of Copeland households placed in temporary accommodation has nearly doubled in two years.

The borough has also seen a 20% increase in food bank usage with almost a quarter of the area's children categorised as living in poverty.

Council housing manager Amanda Starr said, without charities' help, "we would see people on the streets".

'Hidden homeless'

Staff work with organisations such as the Whitehaven Foyer, Whitehaven Community Trust and Calderwood House, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A report to councillors revealed the region had a high number of "hidden homeless", such as people "sofa-surfing" and staying with friends or relatives.

It also said delays in benefits payments had put some of the borough's residents "under significant financial pressure", sending the most vulnerable into debt.

The authority was under "increasing financial pressure" to deliver services on reduced budgets, it added.

