Image caption Reedye had denied converting criminally obtained cash into foreign currency

A student allowed his bank account to be used to launder money stolen from a victim of the Cumbrian floods in 2015.

Two fraudsters duped the 83-year-old Kendal woman out of £64,500 and filtered the cash into bank accounts.

Nikhil Reedye denied acting as one of the "money mules" converting criminal cash into foreign currency but was found guilty at Carlisle Crown Court.

The 20-year-old of Kennedy Close, Mitcham, Greater London, will be sentenced on 6 September.

The trial was told the victim was targeted by telephone in October 2016 and tricked her into thinking her account was compromised.

She was persuaded to transfer cash - which included an insurance payout after her property was flooded during Storm Desmond - into what she was led to believe were safe temporary dummy accounts.

However, the money was instead quickly and fraudulently filtered into the bank accounts of so-called "money mules".

One of these was Reedye, who was at the time studying film, media and stage performing at Kingston University.

Judge James Adkin said: "It seems to be a case that the money mules are all students or young people who appreciate £50 or so being placed into their accounts.

"If not for the mules, the people ringing up the elderly and vulnerable would not be able to get anywhere."

He granted Reedye bail but told him all options, including custody, would be open when he returned to the court for sentencing.