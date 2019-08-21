Pair seriously hurt in Workington axe and knife attack
- 21 August 2019
A man and woman were seriously injured when they were attacked with an axe and a knife at a house in Cumbria.
The 37-year-old man, and the woman, 35, were attacked at a property in Coniston Drive, Workington, just before 01:00 BST.
Cumbria Police said the pair, who have not been named, had been taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.
A spokesman said no arrests had been made and there was a "heightened police presence" in the area.