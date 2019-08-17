Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption Supporting material was placed around Kendal's Victoria Bridge by a team of divers last month

A bridge in the Lake District is closed for the second time in a month after divers found new flood damage.

Kendal's Victoria Bridge was found to be at risk of collapse after flash flooding in July.

Contractors and a dive team worked to stabilise the foundations and it reopened on 5 August.

However, Cumbria County Council said further damage had been discovered and engineers were working "round the clock" to make the crossing safe.

A council spokesman said: "We are working as hard as we can to get the bridge reopened - round the clock - but we do understand people's frustration."

The bridge carries the A6 through the town's one-way system and drivers and pedestrians are facing diversions and delays.

Repairs to the bridge had to be carried out after Storm Desmond caused extensive damage in 2015.