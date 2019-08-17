Cumbria

Kendal's Victoria Bridge shut for second time after floods

  • 17 August 2019
Divers repairing bridge Image copyright Cumbria County Council
Image caption Supporting material was placed around Kendal's Victoria Bridge by a team of divers last month

A bridge in the Lake District is closed for the second time in a month after divers found new flood damage.

Kendal's Victoria Bridge was found to be at risk of collapse after flash flooding in July.

Contractors and a dive team worked to stabilise the foundations and it reopened on 5 August.

However, Cumbria County Council said further damage had been discovered and engineers were working "round the clock" to make the crossing safe.

A council spokesman said: "We are working as hard as we can to get the bridge reopened - round the clock - but we do understand people's frustration."

The bridge carries the A6 through the town's one-way system and drivers and pedestrians are facing diversions and delays.

Repairs to the bridge had to be carried out after Storm Desmond caused extensive damage in 2015.

Image copyright Cumbria County Council
Image caption Signs warn drivers of the closure on the approach to Kendal

