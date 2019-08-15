Image caption Kinsella had denied dangerous driving and assault

A Cumbria Police officer had to leap out of the way of a car driven at him by a wanted man, a court has heard.

Michael Kinsella, 44, was seen by Cumbria PC David Tortoishell driving a Vauxhall Astra on a residential street in Windermere on 8 June.

Kinsella, who had failed to attend a previous court hearing, failed to stop when approached by PC Tortoishell and instead drove at him at speed.

Kinsella, from Blackpool, was jailed for 14 months at Carlisle Crown Court.

The court was told PC Tortoishell had signalled for Kinsella to stop, but instead he reversed at speed into a cul-de-sac before revving the engine and driving forward towards the PC with "no attempt to deviate".

'Over the bonnet'

The officer told the court: "When I realised the driver was coming straight towards me I jumped to my left so I remained on the pavement."

Had he not done so, the officer said he "would have gone over the bonnet". The wing mirror clipped his hand as the Astra drove off.

Kinsella, who had denied charges of dangerous driving and assault with intent to resist arrest, was captured the following day.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for dangerous driving, and served jail terms for possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Recorder Michael Murray told him: "You endangered the PC deliberately.

"If he hadn't jumped out of the way he could easily have sustained injuries."

Kinsella must serve a three-year driving ban when released and take an extended test.