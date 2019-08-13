Image caption Helvellyn, one of England's highest peaks, is a popular draw for hardy walkers

Mountaineers can apply for a job scaling one of England's highest peaks.

The Lake District National Park Authority is seeking a fell-top assessor to provide "boots on the ground weather updates" from Helvellyn.

Daily from December to April, including Christmas, one of the three-strong team scales the 950m (3,114ft) peak to report on conditions.

Their findings are used to provide the Weatherline service and keep walkers and climbers safe.

Image copyright Jon Bennett Image caption Assessors even make the ascent on Christmas Day

Zac Poulton, who joined the team three years ago, described it as the "best job in the Lake District".

He said: "Every day is different and, as Helvellyn is 'my office', I often think how lucky I am."

In addition to weather information, the assessors instruct winter skills courses throughout the season to ensure that people are as safe as they can be on the fells.

For this reason applicants will need to have a winter mountain leader qualification and ideally be a winter mountaineering and climbing instructor.

Applications are open until 26 August.