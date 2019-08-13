Man and girl from Silloth die in B5302 crash
- 13 August 2019
Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash in Cumbria.
A Vauxhall Astra and a HGV collided on the B5302 near Abbeytown at 13:30 BST on Monday.
A 58-year-old man who was driving the car, and his passenger, a 15-year-old-girl, both from Silloth, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Cumbria Police said the lorry driver, a 46-year-old woman from Carlisle, had been taken to hospital as a precaution.