Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash in Cumbria.

A Vauxhall Astra and a HGV collided on the B5302 near Abbeytown at 13:30 BST on Monday.

A 58-year-old man who was driving the car, and his passenger, a 15-year-old-girl, both from Silloth, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cumbria Police said the lorry driver, a 46-year-old woman from Carlisle, had been taken to hospital as a precaution.