A 15-year-old glider pilot has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing on the highest mountain in the Pennines.

The boy took off from Edensoaring gliding club, near Skirwith, and crashed on Cross Fell at about 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

The teenager was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle by the Great North Air Ambulance.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch sent a team to the scene near Kirkland.

Edensoaring, is a gliding club that is known to pilots for its views of the Eden Valley and the Lake District.

Its website says aircrafts from the site often reach heights of more than 20,000ft (6,096m). Cross Fell is 893m (2,929ft) high.

The minimum age for a trained glider to fly solo is 14, according to the British Gliding Association.