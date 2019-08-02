Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The search of Ullswater took about six hours

A man has died and a teenager was taken to hospital after getting into difficulties swimming in the Lake District.

The body of a man in his 20s was found at Ullswater by specialist divers shortly before 23:00 BST on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital and later discharged, Cumbria Police said.

Emergency services began their search at Howtown, on the lake's east shore, at 17:00 BST.

The search operation involved all three emergency services, as well the coastguard and volunteers from a mountain rescue team.

The dead man's family have been informed, police added.