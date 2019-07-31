Arrest after three people assaulted in Wigton
- 31 July 2019
Three people have been assaulted and a man is in custody.
Two men were found injured in King Street, Wigton, at 13:50 BST, while a woman was hurt in Church Street, Cumbria Police said.
North West Ambulance Service attended and all three have been taken to hospital. No information about their conditions has been released.
The force said: "We are working quickly to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and who is involved."
A 52-year-old man remains in custody.