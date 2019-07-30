Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption Supporting material is being placed around the bridge by a team of divers

Teams of divers are working to repair a bridge that was closed due to structural damage.

Kendal's Victoria Bridge was found to be at risk of collapse after flash flooding more than a week ago.

It carries the A6 through the town's one-way system and its closure has led to diversions and delays for drivers.

Cumbria County Council said it would reopen it as soon as it was safe to do so, but the works were dependent on dry weather and low river levels.

Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption Signs warn drivers of the closure on the approach to the town

Dive teams and bridge engineers have placed 16 tonnes of grout around the bridge's base, with a further six to be added.

A supporting rock barrier will then be placed in front of them and a further 700 tonnes of "rock armour" in front of that.

Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption The work is dependent on dry weather conditions

Councillor Kenneth Little, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We do fully understand and sympathise with the frustration and disruption caused by this closure, particularly for local businesses. However... public safety must always be our top priority."