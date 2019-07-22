Image copyright Staff reporter Image caption Carlisle Crown Court heard that Ryan Stobart failed to spot motorcyclist David Holden

A driver who killed a motorcyclist in Cumbria has been sentenced.

Ryan Stobart, 24, from Hesket Newmarket, admitted causing the death of David Holden, 54, by dangerous driving on the B5305 near Penrith in November 2017.

Carlisle Crown Court heard that Stobart failed to see Mr Holden's motorbike before he turned right towards Dalston.

He has been given a suspended eight-month sentence, a 12-month driving ban and must do 250 hours' unpaid work.

Mr Holden, from Wigton, suffered fatal injuries after Stobart's Mercedes-Benz hit his bike.

'Pain and anger'

In a statement, Mr Holden's family described him as "unique, talented, gifted", and an "inspiration".

It added: "Today we feel pain and anger and it shows in our eyes because of the emotions and upset we feel at what one person's careless actions have done to our family."

Tom Gent, defending, said Stobart was described by others as "thoughtful, kind, conscientious and hard-working" and said he was "deeply sorry".

He added: "The consequences of [Stobart's] actions that morning will haunt him always.

Judge James Adkin said: "In passing sentence, I can't significantly reduce the grief and hurt that David Holden's family feel."