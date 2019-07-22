Sellafield outsourced workers pay dispute end

Image copyright PA Image caption Sellafield Ltd said it took steps to mitigate the impact of any action at the Cumbrian plant

About 180 workers at the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant have ended a pay dispute with an outsourcing firm.

Security guards, catering staff and cleaners employed by Mitie and who are members of the Unite Union have taken part in a number of walk outs.

Mitie said it was not negotiating with Unite as the GMB was the only recognised union on the contract and its members had accepted a pay offer.

However, Unite said its members have now backed the revised pay deal.

The union said the rise of 55p an hour has now taken it up to the Living Wage Foundation's real living wage of £9 per hour.

Regional officer Ryan Armstrong added: "It has been a long, difficult dispute, but the determination of members to stand up for better pay has shone through and secured a real living wage for Mitie workers at Sellafield."

Mitie said in a statement: "In June we announced that we had made the decision to move all employees working on our soft services contract at Sellafield to a minimum hourly rate of £9.

"This will take effect from 1 August 2019."