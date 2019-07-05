Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Dobson was barred from ever working with children or vulnerable adults

A "calculated predator" who sexually abused three young girls more than 30 years ago has been jailed.

John Dobson, 64, denied indecently assaulting the children, one of primary school age, but was convicted at Carlisle Crown Court.

In a video shown to the jury, one of the victims said: "I just remember crying".

Judge James Adkin sentenced Dobson, of Brough, near Kirkby Stephen, to eight years in jail.

Dobson was told he must sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely, and was also barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Lauren Carruthers said: "What the investigation and the subsequent court case has proven is that Dobson is a calculated predator who targeted young children."