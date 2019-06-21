Barrow murder: Man charged over death of John MacMillan
- 21 June 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner at a house in Cumbria.
John MacMillan, 70, was discovered with serious chest and throat injuries at the property in Provincial Street, Barrow, at 18:40 BST on Tuesday.
Despite efforts to revive him, Mr MacMillan, who worked as a taxi driver, was declared dead at the scene.
Cumbria Police said 28-year-old Jonathan MacMillan, from Barrow, was due to appear at Furness Magistrates' Court later.