Image caption The expansion plan would increase the area of the park by about six per cent

Plans to increase the size of the Lake District National Park by expanding it into south Cumbria have been revealed.

Campaign groups want the park to include "outstanding landscape" between Silecroft and Grange-over-Sands as well as the Cartmel peninsulas.

The proposal, sent to Natural England, would increase the size of the park by 155 sq km - around six per cent.

Natural England and the Secretary of State for the Environment will make the final decision.

A number of consultation events are being held to give residents and businesses the chance to comment on the plans, which were submitted by the Friends of the Lake District.

The Southern Boundary Partnership (SBP), a local campaign group, said the proposed new area of the park would be given extra protection, and would benefit from increased local businesses and tourism.

David Savage, chairman of SBP, said: "National Park designation will help to ensure that our spectacular landscape is properly valued and managed appropriately."

The plans will also see the estuaries of the rivers Duddon, Leven and Kent become part of the park, which was awarded World Heritage Status in 2017.