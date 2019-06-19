Cumbria

Barrow murder arrest after pensioner's death

  • 19 June 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 70s was found dead in a house.

The victim was discovered seriously hurt with chest and throat injuries at the property in Barrow, Cumbria, at about 18:40 BST on Tuesday.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Cumbria Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested and remained in police custody. The force has appealed for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites