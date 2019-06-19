A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 70s was found dead in a house.

The victim was discovered seriously hurt with chest and throat injuries at the property in Barrow, Cumbria, at about 18:40 BST on Tuesday.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Cumbria Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested and remained in police custody. The force has appealed for witnesses.