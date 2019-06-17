Cumbria

Svenn Norendal jailed over historical child sex abuse

  • 17 June 2019
Svenn Norendal Image copyright Cumbria Police
Image caption Svenn Norendal was convicted at the end of a trial

A man has been jailed for the historical sexual abuse of two children.

Svenn Norendal was found guilty of six charges of indecent assault, one of sexual activity with a child and one further charge of indecency with a child.

Having denied the offences, the 66-year-old, of Hayton, near Aspatria, Cumbria, was convicted by a jury at Carlisle Crown Court.

He was given a 10-year jail term.

Prosecutor Tim Evans told the court one of the victims "talked about the considerable emotional effects over a period of years from the abuse".

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC also sentenced Norendal to a two-year extended licence period.

He must sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely and will be barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites