Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Svenn Norendal was convicted at the end of a trial

A man has been jailed for the historical sexual abuse of two children.

Svenn Norendal was found guilty of six charges of indecent assault, one of sexual activity with a child and one further charge of indecency with a child.

Having denied the offences, the 66-year-old, of Hayton, near Aspatria, Cumbria, was convicted by a jury at Carlisle Crown Court.

He was given a 10-year jail term.

Prosecutor Tim Evans told the court one of the victims "talked about the considerable emotional effects over a period of years from the abuse".

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC also sentenced Norendal to a two-year extended licence period.

He must sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely and will be barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.