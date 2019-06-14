Image caption Laura Brunskill admitted four counts of theft

A carer who stole thousands of pounds from the vulnerable pensioner she was employed to look after has been jailed.

Laura Brunskill used the 71-year-old dementia sufferer as a "cashpoint", Carlisle Crown Court heard, taking a total of £3,440 from her account.

The 23-year-old, of Lady Anne Drive, Brough, even suggested the victim had a cannabis habit when financial irregularities came to light.

She later admitted four counts of theft, and was jailed for a year.

The court was told concerns over irregularities in the "frugal and thrifty" woman's financial affairs led police to Brunskill.

'Mean offence'

It emerged that the carer, who was later sacked, used the cash on luxuries including tickets for Peter Kay and Ed Sheeran concerts, and a Cape Verde holiday.

Brunskill's lawyer, Brian Williams, said his client was remorseful for offences, committed between June and December 2017, and which were "completely and utterly baffling" and "out of character".

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC said it was "remarkable breach of trust".

He said: "Only immediate custody is appropriate in this case to punish you for what is a terribly mean offence."