Image caption John Myers was a well-known figure in radio and television

Family, friends and former colleagues gathered for the funeral of broadcaster John Myers.

The former BBC Radio Cumbria and Border TV presenter's death at the age of 60 was announced by his son Scott via social media on 1 June.

A service was held in Carlisle Cathedral ahead of a private burial ceremony.

Many people paying their respects knew Mr Myers as a "kind friend" and "devoted family man".

Image caption Hundreds of people attended the service at Carlisle Cathedral

Mr Myers became a leading figure in the radio industry - setting up stations, advising the government and winning awards.

He started his career with BBC Radio Cumbria in 1980 and presented for other stations including BBC Radio Tees.

After working for Border TV, Mr Myers went on to launch commercial radio station CFM in Carlisle and then Century Radio in north-east England.

In 2009 he was enlisted by the government to produce a review of the UK's local radio industry.

He later undertook a review of the BBC's music and local radio operations.

Image caption Following the service John Myers was taken for a private burial ceremony

Among those attending was broadcaster Harry King and Prof Julie Mennell, vice-chancellor of University of Cumbria.

"Me and John were almost like brothers in a way because we had spent 40 years together, Mr King said.

"We worked together at Border, we laughed at Border and I have to say we cried together at Border.

"That was John though, he was a very emotional soul."

In recent years Mr Myers was a visiting professor at the University of Sunderland and the University of Cumbria, and lived in Newcastle.

Prof Mennell, said: "John was a tremendous supporter of the University of Cumbria and everything we did."