Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption (Left to right) Stephen Cliff, Jonathon Mackenzie and Mark Cooke all admitted conspiracy to burgle

Three men stole a cash machine and then hurled makeshift missiles that they tore from it at police pursuing them.

The trio travelled from their homes in County Durham to a Spar Store in Whitehaven in November 2018.

They ripped the machine from the wall using a stolen JCB, then loaded it onto another stolen truck before making off. They were arrested following a chase.

All pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and have been jailed by a judge at Carlisle Crown Court.

The men and their sentences are:

Stephen Cliff, 34, of River Walk, West Auckland - 51 months

Jonathon Mackenzie, 32, of Otterburn Close, Darlington - 49 months

Mark Cooke, 37, of Pearson Street, Spennymoor - 39 months

The court was told residents heard a loud bang as the JCB smashed into the wall and removed the machine, which contained tens of thousands of pounds.

It was then dropped on to a flat-bed truck and driven away.

As a police officer pursued the vehicle in an unmarked car on dark and winding roads, makeshift missiles torn from the machine were hurled by two of the men.

The truck was deliberately crashed into a bridge at Moresby, blocking off the road, and forcing police to abandon the chase. The cash machine was left in the vehicle.

Sentencing the men, Judge James Adkin said: "The offending bore many of the hallmarks of professional criminality."