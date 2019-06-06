Image caption The ferry connects Bowness with Hawkshead

Doubling charges for foot and cycle passengers on a Lake District ferry "flies in the face of efforts to tackle climate change", a councillor claims.

Prices on the Windermere Ferry have doubled from 50p to £1 for pedestrians and £1 to £2 for people using bikes.

The increases contradict the need to reduce car use around the lake, according to Matt Brereton.

Cumbria County Council said it was "fully committed to the ferry and engagement".

Speaking at a meeting of the South Lakeland local committee, Conservative councillor Mr Brereton said: "It's now cheaper to attach four cycles to the roof of a car and drive across than it is to cycle the bikes across.

"There really needs to be a look at why those decisions were taken."

Image caption Fares recently rose 100% for cyclists and foot passengers, and 12% for cars

The meeting was told that the Windermere Advisory Committee would be hold its first meeting next month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The group, aimed at involving communities, tourism businesses and councillors in the operation of the council-run service, was relaunched earlier this year after being more than mothballed seven years ago.

Committee chairman Nick Cotton told the meeting the new group would influence future fares.

Karen Johnson, the South Lakeland area manager, said: "We can work with communities and businesses on each side of the lake to help them grow and use the ferry as a way to help the local economy."

"Cumbria County Council is working with Cumbria Tourism to put a plan together in how we can support local businesses on each side of the lake."