Image copyright Jim Davis Image caption David King insists he is not the only Workington councillor to have a "colourful" past

A deputy mayor has refused to quit after it emerged he swindled thousands of pounds from women he met on internet dating sites.

David King, 74, of Workington, Cumbria, was jailed in 2006 after admitting obtaining money by deception.

About 400 people have signed a petition calling on him and his wife Janet, who is mayor, to be removed from office.

The independent councillor admitted he had behaved "abysmally" but said he wanted to prove he was "capable".

The couple told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they did not recognise the validity of the petition and insist they should be allowed to continue serving the community.

Mr King said: "It's the people of Stainburn [ward] who elected me, so it should be they who decide whether I should stay or go."

'Highest integrity'

The former vice-chairman of Workington constituency Labour Party, formed the New Independents group which enjoyed success in last month's council elections.

He added: "Workington has had councillors who also have had 'colourful' pasts and done excellent jobs for the town."

Mrs King added: "I feel we are going to be hounded. Why shouldn't someone who has turned his life around serve his community? People should be given a chance."

Former Labour councillor Allan Mitchell, who launched the petition, said: "The holders of the offices of mayor and deputy mayor of Workington represent the whole town on the civic stage, not just the Stainburn area, and should be of the highest integrity.

"There is a clear, democratic method for this matter to be decided. It is by Mr and Mrs King resigning and, if it is really their wish, standing again in a fresh by-election.

"The signatories to the petition are being scrutinised, and I am confident that the vast majority are genuine Workington residents."