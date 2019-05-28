Man bit off friend's ear in girlfriend row

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Louie Holmes was jailed for two years for unlawful wounding

A man who bit off part of his friend's ear in a drink-fuelled row over a girlfriend has been jailed for two years.

Louie Holmes launched the attack after victim Callum Brown's girlfriend said the defendant had "felt her bottom".

After being confronted about the accusation, Holmes threw the detached body part at Mr Brown's partner, Carlisle Crown Court was told.

Holmes, of Lingmoor Way, admitted unlawful wounding.

The court heard that Mr Brown and Holmes had been drinking heavily at an address in Harraby on 7 December.

When Mr Brown went home he realised he had left his phone at the address and sent his girlfriend to get it, the court was told.

'Louie please don't'

She said this was when Holmes made his advances, and she later told Mr Brown.

He went round to confront Holmes, and in the fight which followed the defendant wrapped his arms round Mr Brown and bit off the ear part despite his victim saying: "Louie, please don't."

The court heard that when Mr Brown's girlfriend arrived at the property, Holmes then threw the detached ear part at her.

Surgeons were unable to re-attach it and Mr Brown underwent reconstructive plastic surgery.

Paul Tweddle, defending, said his client was "genuinely sorry and wishes to express his apologies".