Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption The final cost of the new bridge is estimated at £5m

Work has begun to replace a 300-year-old Cumbrian bridge that was destroyed by Storm Desmond in 2015.

A temporary structure was built across the River Eamont at Pooley Bridge, near Ullswater, after the original 18th Century stone bridge was washed away.

Groundworks have now started on the £5m scheme to build the stainless steel road bridge.

Cumbria County Council said work on the 128ft (39m) single-span structure would be completed by mid-2020.

Image copyright Cumbria County Council Image caption The new bridge is due to be completed by mid-2020

A spokesman said: "The new structure will allow access over the River Eamont for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

"It has been designed to be more resilient to future extreme weather events.

"We've worked closely with the local community in developing the design for the new bridge and the final design looks outstanding."

The temporary road bridge will remain in place while the groundworks are carried out.

A temporary footbridge for access in and out of the village will then be put in place throughout construction works on the permanent bridge.

The project is one of more than 1,230 being carried out in the county in the wake of Storm Desmond at a cost of £120m.