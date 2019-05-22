Image caption Carlisle Crown Court was told Marcus Houlsworth drove "incredibly dangerously"

A driver who crashed on a roundabout after leading police on a high-speed pursuit has been jailed.

Marcus Houlsworth reached speeds of 83mph in a 30mph zone in Kendal early on 4 August.

The 23-year-old, of Vicars Fields in the town, who had never passed his test, lost control of the Volkswagen Passat and struck a tree.

Appearing before Carlisle Crown Court, he admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for seven-and-a-half months.

Judge James Adkin described Houlsworth's actions as "incredibly dangerous driving".

"You need to learn the lesson that the rules of the road apply to you too," he said.

"You're not entitled to drive, and you're certainly not entitled to drive in the dangerous manner that you did."