Image copyright Google Image caption The A66 has no pavement or hard shoulder

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on a bypass in Cumbria.

The 37-year-old man was hit by a Citroen car on the A66 Stainburn and Great Clifton bypass in the early hours. The road has no pavement or hard shoulder.

The man, from Cockermouth, was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where he died.

Cumbria Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.