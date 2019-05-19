Cumbria

Cockermouth man hit by car on A66 dies

  • 19 May 2019
A66 Stainburn and Great Clifton bypass Image copyright Google
Image caption The A66 has no pavement or hard shoulder

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on a bypass in Cumbria.

The 37-year-old man was hit by a Citroen car on the A66 Stainburn and Great Clifton bypass in the early hours. The road has no pavement or hard shoulder.

The man, from Cockermouth, was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where he died.

Cumbria Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

