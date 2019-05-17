Image copyright Google Image caption Carlisle Crown Court heard the drunken episode was "out of character" for the father of three

A drunken man who head-butted a police officer has been spared prison.

John Reay lashed out when he was refused a drink at the Bronx bar, Botchergate, Carlisle, and later head-butted an officer in the face.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, the 39-year-old admitted affray and actual bodily harm on a police officer.

He was given a 14-month jail sentence suspended for two years after Judge James Adkins said his behaviour was "out of character".

The hearing was told Reay spat in the face of the barman when he was refused a drink for being too drunk.

He was later subjected to an unprovoked attack himself and injured.

While he was being escorted from a toilet by two police officers, he head-butted PC Christopher Blakey, in the face, causing bleeding, the court heard.

'Loutish behaviour'

Reay, a qualified engineer and father-of-three, had been off work on medical grounds at the time and had turned to alcohol.

He had shown "genuine remorse" and imprisonment would have had a "huge impact" on his employment and family, the court heard.

Reay must complete a six-month night-time curfew, rehabilitation and pay compensation to the PC.

Judge Adkin said he was taking an "exceptional course" by not sending him to jail him.

He added: "It was an utterly disgraceful catalogue of drunken, loutish behaviour."